Mississippi Moment: Ruleville Water Towers

RULEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Ruleville is located in the Mississippi Delta. Historically, a lot of Blues music is associated with the town. The downtown area was to Ruleville what Farish Street used to be for Jackson and what Beale Street used to be for Memphis; the heart of the African American community.

Ruleville was also the home of the late civil rights activist Fanny Lou Hamer. It’s also where she is buried. Hamer gave the famous “Is This America” speech on television at the 1964 Democratic Convention as a delicate of the Freedom Democratic Party.

Every now and then, you just need a chuckle while you’re driving. You can get that in Ruleville on Highway 8 as you go toward Cleveland. If you look to your left at the two water towers, you will see how they’re labeled; Hot and Cold.

Now, the water towers really don’t dispense hot and cold water. It’s a little but of roadside humor that will put a smile on your face and keep you going for a few more miles.

Ruleville has reinvented itself as a medical service center with lots of clinics popping up there because of the North Sunflower Medical Center.

