Mississippi Moment: Schools to reopen for fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi schools will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There are a lot of variables for school districts. How to do classes? Staggered days alternated with at-home remote learning? School full time or total remote learning?

A lot of areas in Mississippi don’t have access to high speed internet, and a lot of families don’t have a computer. What do those students do?

There’s also the issue of social distancing in classrooms. I don’t recall a class I was ever in that had fewer than at least 30 students. Our desks were crammed so close together, it was always easy to get the correct answer to a tough question and not get caught.

A lot of families have both parents who work. They count on school to keep the kids during the day. If we remotely teach, does that mean one parent has to quit their job? And a lot of students get at least one of their meals every day at school.

The big unknown is COVID-19. It’s hard to make decisions when so much of what we hear about the virus is that it’s politically motivated. We hear anything from it’s harmless to youngsters to they’ll take the virus home to the parents and grandparents.

But like I said, there’s no solution today, just a lot of complications. If the reopening of schools has become so complicated, it makes me wonder if anything will ever be simple again.

