JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Scott Ford houses on Cohea Street in Jackson have a distinguished history. Mary Green Scott bought the first parcel of property here.

She was born into slavery- freed by the Civil War and after the death of her husband- wound up working as a maid for a family on President street in Jackson. One day she overheard a conversation in the house that changed her life.

Scott overhead a conversation purchasing property and investing and so forth. She said, “Well, I’d like to do that.” And they showed her how to purchase property stated Dr. Alderdteen Harrison.

And she bought the land where the first of these two houses was built and encouraged her daughter to buy the other.

Now, her daughter was a midwife. That’s a person who helps women deliver their babies. And I guarantee whoever you are, you’ve had a midwife help bring some of your ancestors into the world.

But the women who lived here did more than midwifery. They were entrepreneurs that cleaned buildings, their main clientele were legislators.

A display about the Scott Ford homes and the women who were there will be opened at the Smith Robertson Museum on Father’s Day Weekend in June.

It will feature the entrepreneurship of those women and what happened here. And the fact that although we give credit to others, that those women were the backbone of the business.