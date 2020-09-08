Mississippi Moment: September 8, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The only thing I know about the future is it is what we make it. It doesn’t happen on its own.

Someone needs to scour through Nostradamus’ Quatrains. Surely the prophet of doom must have predicted something about 2020. He is given credit for foretelling air travel, the Great Fire of London, the rise of Hitler, the bombing of Hiroshima and a bunch of other stuff in a book he published in 1555. Too bad his predictions are so vague and obscure that you can’t tell what he’s talking about until after it happens.

But if some seer in the past had actually tried to describe 2020, what would it have been? COVID-19, for sure, and the fallout from it: The toll on the economy, on education, on the integrity of our politics, the protests and riots.

And the Mississippi State Flag. I still have people writing me now saying we’ve been cheated by not putting the flag replacement issue in the November elections. That’s all well and good, but there’s no more need to do that than it would be to put the state budget on the ballot and let all the people decide it, or any other bill that comes before the legislature. That’s why we have a legislature. So we won’t have to vote on everything ourselves.

Go back to high school civics. We elect representatives to represent us in the legislature. We vote on them, and they vote on the bills.

What I’d really like to see is Nostradamus’ prediction for next year: a year in which we have a safe vaccine for COVID-19, students are back in classrooms and politicians who work together.

We don’t have to have a prophet tell us about it. We can do it.

LATEST STORIES: