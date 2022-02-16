JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just a couple of observations about severe weather in Mississippi; it can get nasty and destructive here, but the vast majority of people come through a round of severe weather unharmed. Maybe the lights go out for a while and some limbs fall in the yard, but the point is, the potential of severe weather isn’t something that should petrify you with fear.

We have a bunch of things on our side nowadays that we didn’t used to have. The main thing; forecasting has gotten a lot better.

Many years ago, the only way you knew a tornado was on the ground was when damage reports started coming in. Now with doppler radar, storms with the potential for creating a tornado can be spotted before the tornado ever forms.

That forecasting, along with reporting on television, has saved lives. I’ve seen our crew here. They are very professional at letting you know where those storm are,

What you need to do now is establish a safe place to go in case a storm is bearing down on you. A small room with no windows in the middle of the house, a closet, on the lowest floor is usually good. If you live in a mobile home, get out of it well ahead of the storm. There is no safe place in a mobile home.

Severe weather is part of the ambiance of living in the south, so be prepared and watch the continuous coverage on WJTV 12 News until the storm pass.