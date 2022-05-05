JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I had originally wanted to say something about how short-sighted the governor was to veto funds for the golf course and other projects in Jackson, saying the city had more pressing issues like infrastructure and crime.

I really thought an investment in recreation and tourism is just what the city needed about right now, and then the shooting happened at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival Saturday night. Now, I have to admit that the governor may have a point.

The mayor has pointed out that cities like New Orleans, Chicago and New York City also have crime problems, but they still have tourists. But, those cities also have the Million Dollar Mile, Bourbon Street and Times Square.

We have the fairgrounds, and some kids decided to have a shooting in the parking lot last weekend. They were indifferent to the families who were trying to make a success out of the second Mudbug Festival and that was that.

They said it takes a community to raise a child. Well, it only takes a few children trying to settle an argument with guns to kill a city. To kill it’s reputation, anyway, or to give it a reputation as a dangerous place to go to.

What’s the solution? I don’t have a clue, but I do know since this is a community problem, not a Black problem or a white problem, but our problem. It’s time for this community to quit repeating ancient proverbs about how to raise children and start doing it.