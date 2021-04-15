Mississippi Moment: Small uptick in COVID cases for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi went up a bit on Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic is a hard thing to get a grip on, since we’ve never had anything like it in our lifetimes.

The COVID-19 vaccines are out there. I’ve had both doses of mine, and the daily case count has dropped in recent weeks. So, something good is happening. However, people are still catching COVID, and people are still dying from the virus here in the state.

My wife keeps me up to date on the daily case count. We have agreed to disagree on the relaxation of mandates in Mississippi. She’s for them, but I think along the lines of the governor when he said we all have good sense and don’t need politicians to tell us that we need to wear our masks when we are out around people.

However, this past weekend, as I did my usual outings, I did notice more and more people have decided the pandemic is over, and the majority of them didn’t bother to wear a mask. The case count was up Thursday; higher than I’d like to see it anyway.

Now, COVID may not bother you, but for someone my age, if I caught it, I’d have a one in 10 chance of dying from the virus.

Just for a little while longer, slip your masks back on in public before cases get out of hand again.