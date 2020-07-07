Mississippi Moment: State lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I honestly wanted to talk about something other than COVID-19 today, but with so many high profile state leaders coming down with the virus, I don’t see any other topic more important.

I will say this: I’m glad they skipped out after the flag ceremony last week before we got the chance to interview them. I was a little ticked at first, but now I see that it was just the Lord taking care of me.

It amazes me how politicized a disease can be and how our approach to that disease seems to say a lot about our beliefs.

There are some people who still don’t believe COVID-19 is real. Well, it will inflict nonbelievers just like believers, probably more quickly. If you don’t think a thing is real, you won’t take precautions to stay away from it.

The most visible icon of belief or disbelief seems to be the wearing of a mask. A part of my daily entertainment includes listening to the AM radio talk show hosts. One particular fellow equates mandating the wearing of a mask to the government trying to take control of our lives. Could you say the same about mandating people wear a helmet on a motorcycle or wearing a seatbelt in a car?

COVID-19 could be around for a long time. I would like for all of us to be here a lot longer than it is. So wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from other people and wear a mask in crowded places.

