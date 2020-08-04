Mississippi Moment: Statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced a statewide mask mandate for two weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If you are in a public place, you have to wear a face mask.

The decision lags behind most of the major retailers, who already require face masks in stores.

Now, there are a lot of experts who said masks are absolutely worthless. There are others who are adamant that if we are to win the war against COVID-19, masks are mandatory.

No expert on either side has said it would hurt anything to wear them. I say we give them a shot.

LATEST STORIES: