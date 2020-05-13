Mississippi Moment: Staying safe as economy begins to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we hear about more places being open amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is this unconscious psychological response that things must be getting better, and we don’t have to be as careful. But that’s really not the situation.

Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Mississippi every day. Granted, most of them are in hotspots and not spread evenly over the area. The virus is still out there, and it is still just as contagious and is still just as dangerous.

Our best protection against catching or spreading the virus is distance. We hear talk of a vaccine for so long we act like there is one, and we’ve already had it. But as of this moment, the only vaccine against catching COVID-19 is staying six feet apart. If you are going to be in a store, wear a face mask. Make one, if you can’t buy one. Stamp your personality on it. Think of it as a removable, exchangeable tattoo.

Now, this virus has been politicized by both sides to the point you may take issue with some of the regulations or the strong suggestions on what we must do to deal with it. But never mind politics. As Mississippians, let’s pay attention to the mandates, do what we have been asked and take care of ourselves and each other.

Now that the regulations are being relaxed, I’d hate to see our state be the first to have to go backwards because we did too much too early. But if in the process of opening up, we will simply keep our distance and still wear our masks and wash our hands. We can show the rest of the country how to do it.

But if we act like it’s over just because we are allowed to go to the park again, there’s a chance the virus will start all over again. And I’m not ready to go backwards, not when I haven’t even had a chance to get a haircut yet.