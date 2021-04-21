Mississippi Moment: Study on Travel and Vacations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi went up a bit on Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic is a hard thing to get a grip on, since we've never had anything like it in our lifetimes.

The COVID-19 vaccines are out there. I've had both doses of mine, and the daily case count has dropped in recent weeks. So, something good is happening. However, people are still catching COVID, and people are still dying from the virus here in the state.