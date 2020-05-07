Mississippi Moment: Teaching children about their families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 seems to be the backdrop of our lives right now. I got a call from a long time friend of mine, Jannie Johnson, the director of the Caring and Sharing school in Madison County yesterday. She said she is a little disturbed by all of the helpful hints that have come out for surviving the stay-at-home part of “shelter-in-place” or the “safe-in-place” portions of our lives right now.

She has no problem with the self-help suggestions or the sharing of music across the cultures and the world and the home-schooling. But she says we, as a culture, are missing a golden opportunity that has evaporated from our society over the past couple of generations. And that is telling the kids about their families, telling them where they came from.

The idea is children nowadays don’t have the kind of baptism (that’s the best word I can think of) into the history of their families like we did, even when I was a kid.

I was brought up on stories about my parents and grandparents and on back, no names necessarily, but what they had gone through; surviving wars and the Great Depression and how the people in the family pulled together. How mama met daddy. How being married wasn’t a bed of roses all of the time, with five kids and granddaddy all living with them under the same roof.

Jannie says while we have our kids at home so much right now, tell them where they came from. Tell them stories about what you did when you were their age. Let them know life can be tough, but it is not only survivable, it’s livable.

She suggests if you can’t go to church right now, have a family Sunday School lesson at home, as well as logging in or watching on TV.