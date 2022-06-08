RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The official culmination of an art project in Raymond will take place Wednesday, June 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. The new town mural project will be dedicated during that time.

Last year, Raymond artist Albert Smathers was commissioned to paint a new mural of the town. It’s now finished. The Friends of Raymond and the Mississippi Heritage trust will be sponsoring the dedication ceremony at the mural site in downtown Raymond.

There will be music by Bill Ellison, Bonnie Brown, and Jeff Perkins. Allen Harris will sing the National Anthem at 6:00 p.m. Friends of Raymond said to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music under the stars.

The mural depicts scenes from the history of Raymond. One of the tableaus on the mural is of the McCoy brothers from Raymond, and a lot of their music is being featured by the band.

The event features something for everybody.