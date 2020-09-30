Mississippi Moment: Tommy Johnson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recording by a Mississippi musician holds the record for the highest price ever paid for a record. We have Elvis, Jimmie Rodgers, B.B. King, Tammy Wynette and countless others, but the record didn’t belong to them.

Back in 2013, a music collector paid $37,000 for an old 78RPM record that was recorded by Blues man Tommy Johnson. He has a section of Highway 51 in Crystal Springs renamed for him in 2014.

Johnson was born in Terry, but he called Crystal Springs his hometown, and he is buried nearby. He was born in the late 1890s and died in the 1950s, but Johnson spent a lot of time in the Delta and developed an individual style of playing and singing Delta Blues.

He recorded several songs on the Paramount label. One of those songs is what brought the big bucks on eBay, “Alcohol and Jake Blues.”

