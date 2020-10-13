Mississippi Moment: Turning Angel Statue

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Turning Angel in Natchez is one of the most well known angels in Mississippi. The statue was toppled off her pedestal a few months ago, when someone decided to climb it. The angel fell over and broke a wing.

Last weekend was my first chance to get to the cemetery to see the statue after it was repaired. Once again, she has her wings intact and is securely attached to her pedestal. The statue keeps vigil over the graves of the five young women who were killed in a natural gas explosion at the Natchez Drug Company in 1908.

I really had to look hard to see the repair. If I didn’t know the damage had been done, I probably would have overlooked it altogether.

Drive-thru traffic at the cemetery is limited just to weekdays. Gates are locked on Saturday and Sunday.

