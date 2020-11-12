Mississippi Moment: U.S.C.T.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Civil War, more than 180,000 African American soldiers saw action on the side of the Union. There is a monument honoring them in the Vicksburg National Military Park. It was dedicated in 2004.

You may have seen the Civil War tombstones with the letters U.S.C.T. on them. It stands for U.S. Colored Troops. A significant number of them are buried in the National Cemetery in Vicksburg.

One of the units of African American troops was organized in Vicksburg in 1863. They saw action in the Vicksburg campaign and were involved in Benjamin Grierson’s second raid through Mississippi in late 1864.

I probably wouldn’t have known a thing about them except for the black and blue living history encampments at Jefferson College near Natchez. My friend, Sier Boxley, organized the annual event.

This year’s event didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

