JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From the rising price of gasoline to the latest round of garbage pick-up at City Hall, there’s a lot happening. The biggest topic on most of our minds right now is not even in Mississippi. Of course, I’m talking about the invasion of Ukraine.

Europe hasn’t seen anything like this since Hitler started his acquisition of countries in World Word II. The biggest difference then and now is that those back home could only see World War II happening in black and white or in Life magazine.

Now, we’re getting to see the brutality going on in Ukraine in color, on our phones and as it happens. I don’t think any of us can watch this without wishing there was something we could do to help these people. They’ve become homeless, jobless or have lost their family.

I’ve heard folks are making reservations for Airbnbs in Ukraine and paying for them. However, they’re not planning on staying there. They’re just trying to give some people some money.

My suggestion is to make a donation to the Red Cross. If you Google “Red Cross Ukraine Relief,” it will take you to a page where your donations go directly to feeding and helping Ukrainian refugees.

I came along in the decade right after World War II. Anytime I didn’t eat everything on my plate, my mom would tell me “Children in Europe are starving. Eat your food.” I could never figure out how me cleaning my plate was going to help them, and only once did I foolishly snap back to mama saying, “Just send my leftovers to them.”

Now, with the help of the Red Cross, I can actually do that. I can send food to war-displaced children and adults. Pray they don’t ever have to return the favor for us.