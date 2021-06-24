Mississippi Moment: Upcoming Weekend Events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – About 2,000 people traveled across the country to the Jackson Convention Center to celebrate their favorite pass time; square dancing.

The 70th National Square Dance Convention has been going on since Tuesday and will run through Saturday. Most activities are for the participants, but you can learn to square dance on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. for $10.

There will be a clogging competition Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Downtown, and square dance flash mobs will take to the streets on Saturday at the Farmers Market, the Jackson Zoo, Highland Village and in Fondren.

If you are too square for square dancing, the Crystal Springs Tomato Festival will be held Friday, and the Tomato Queen and The Best Tomato Hat Contest will also be held announced on Saturday, June 26.

D’Lo Water Park is having fireworks starting at 8:00 p.m. for the Fourth of July on Sunday. You can canoe the Strong River all day. For the first time, following the fireworks, the water park in sponsoring a night time canoe trip on the strong river.