JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Moving two states over to one topic on everybody’s mind is the senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas. I think the shooting in the 4th grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has left us all in shock on several levels. How senseless.

I think making personal points from such a tragedy is another kind of tragedy in itself and shows almost the same contempt against decency.

Of course, everyone is trying to come up with ways to prevent such atrocities in the future. So far, most of what has been proposed would not have stopped the Uvalde shooting.

Some people who have studied mass shootings in the U.S. over the last few decades have come up with several commonalities. Sometimes the shooter has had a traumatic childhood. In others, it was easy to see what they did had been building for a long time.

Most of them seem to have had a snapping point that set them off, but the one thing they all had in common is the opportunity to do what they did.

We can debate gun laws, we can bemoan the societal failings of children born into this culture and on and on. None of that is going stop a thing from happening again, but one concrete step we can take is to remove the opportunity.

Personally, I think it ought to at least be as difficult to get into a school with a weapon as it is to try to take a weapon into a courtroom. Hardening our school children against harm to the same point that we harden our judges is something we can actually do while we continue to debate the rest of it.

So, let’s come up with some real plans while we’re postulating our platitudes.