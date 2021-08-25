Mississippi Moment: War Memorial Building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We have plenty of places to travel to in Mississippi.

Let’s start with a building in Jackson that probably has the highest ratio of people who’ve driven past it as opposed to those who’ve actually stopped to see it than any other public building in the state. The War Memorial Building is located next to the Old Capitol in downtown Jackson.

It was built to commemorate the end of World War I. Since there had been nothing like this in the history of the world, they called it the Great War. It took them until the beginning of World War II to finish this building. With the building being finished by then, the only commemoration of World War II in it are panels on the elevator doors.

There are other panels on the entrance doors that reflect the conflicts and wars Mississippi and Mississippians have been involved in since explorer and colonial days.

One of the oddities: On either side of the steps are bas relief friezes of life in peace and war. If you look closely, you will notice all of the figures have the same face.

The Memorial for the Mississippi Unknown Soldier is here. A silent monument to the men and women who died in the line of duty protecting our state and our country.

What you may not know is the War Memorial Building is also an office building, too. Many agencies and organizations with connections to veterans are located here.