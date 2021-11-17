Mississippi Moment: Watching the leaves change colors

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – I want to share some pictures that Jim Hedgpeth sent to me this week. I did a story with Jim about 15 years ago on his property in Rankin County. It was an exceptionally colorful fall season then, just like we’re seeing in a lot of places now.

Jim said he has waited years for it to be that way again. Along with the pictures of this fall showing color on his hilltop, Jim sent me a quote from George Washington Carver. Mr. Carver observed, “Reading about nature is fine, but if a person walks in the woods and listens carefully, he can learn more than what is in books, for they speak with the voice of God.”

From the shots Jim sent to me, I understand that’s a great deal of what he likes about his hilltop and the woods.

Would that we all had a hilltop to walk through at the end of the day and settle ourselves from the pressure cooker world we’ve created that we live in.