Mississippi Moment: Wearing a mask in public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I had a conversation with a couple of ladies at the Ag Museum this morning. We all had on our masks. I told them I wasn’t afraid of COVID-19 so much as I just looked better wearing a mask. They thought I was joking.

But then, we got serious about it. We agreed that we need to do something to quash this thing as quickly as we could. I told one of them that I am astonished that there are still people who don’t believe it’s real. She pointed to her friend and told me that she believes in it. Her husband tested positive for the virus. And the first thing they had to do was amputate his legs, but he died anyway.

I think by virtue of the fact that this thing is still here and is still growing in numbers everyday, it’s probably going to be around for a lot longer than any of us ever imagined. I don’t see the day coming when we don’t have any new cases of COVID-19.

