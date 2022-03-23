JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a spring-time tornado outbreak in the deep south, from that really bad one in New Orleans after dark up through Mississippi and into Alabama and back into Texas.

I did noon weather today, and one of the graphics Jacob Lanier left for me had tornado icons on the Mississippi map where damage was reported or tornadoes were confirmed yesterday.

And when you see a map with that many tornadoes, the next thing that usually follows is the number of deaths that occurred.

Well in Mississippi, we had none. We had two injuries, that’s all. There was a death in that big storm in New Orleans last night.

The low casualty count I think comes from television stations shifting over to severe weather coverage during tornado warnings and with doppler radar and cell phones. The radar giving an x-ray view of the storm and cell phones where spotters on ground report in real time from the scene what’s going on.

The end result of that is people in the path of the storm have time to get out of the way or take shelter.

I know wall-to-wall television coverage takes you away from your favorite shows sometimes- but if you really want to see what was missed, the networks usually have an app that you can download and watch shows later— on your computer.

And because the weather team did break in yesterday—- and do that minute by minute coverage, you are still here to catch up on what you missed.

We live in a wonderful age in weather forecasting and coverage and obviously we are paying attention to it using all of that to our advantage.

So, thank you weather team for keeping us safe.