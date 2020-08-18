Mississippi Moment: Will Rogers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Back in the day, party conventions had to take a 4th and 5th vote from the floor, before they ever knew who the candidate was going to be.

Besides, the late night comedians will tell me everything I needed to know about last night’s convention. Yes, I’m being facetious. I really think it’s comical that we live in a nation that gets its political analysis from comics. Do you actually think they’re brighter than you are?

Now, Will Rogers did a fairly good job of political satire back in his day, but do they even mention him in school anymore? He was popular back in the 1930s as a columnist, stage and movie actor, social commentator and humorist.

Rogers told stories funny and more often than not, they were aimed at Congress and the political parties, not at individuals. He once said, “I belong to no organized party. I’m a Democrat.” He could have been a Republican, but they weren’t as popular back then, so it wouldn’t have been as funny.

Rogers said, “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government, and report what I see.” The stories he told were not cruel or vindictive, but they were like good satire.

He talked about more than government. He’s the one who said he never met a man he didn’t like. Johnny Carson, while on The Tonight Show, was attempting to interview a guest who was going out of his way to be obnoxious. Carson finally said to him, “Will Rogers never met you, did he?”

Rogers advised that we live in such a way that we wouldn’t be ashamed to sell our parrot to the town gossip. He said all he knew was what he read in the newspaper.

Look up Will Rogers quotes sometime. You’ll like him.

LATEST STORIES: