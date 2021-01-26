Mississippi Moment: WJTV’s Birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Inauguration of President Joe Biden happened last week, and we were a little busy that day to bring this story up. So let’s go back to Inauguration Day in 1953 when Dwight Eisenhower became the 34th President of the United States. People in Jackson got to see it on television that day, because January 20, 1953 is the day WJTV began broadcasting. We were Mississippi’s first television station.

I am going to quote a few sentences from our senior director here at WJTV, Richard Schmitt, about that day.

“They weren’t exactly putting a man on the moon, but to the handful of dedicated men and women who proceeded us here at the station, the mission was just as important. That was to launch and operate the first television in the state. To serve the city of Jackson with quality programming that both entertained and informed. Soon, our coverage area went on to include all of Central Mississippi, and eventually a majority of the state. Now, thanks to the internet, our newscasts can be viewed clear across the globe.”

I recall it was from this station you saw Douglas Edwards, Walter Cronkite, Captain Kangaroo and Dick Miller.