Mississippi Moment: Wreaths Across America

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 11, 2001, I was filling up my vehicle with gas so I could go shoot a story. When I went inside to pay, I saw the bulletin on the television. It was shocking to see the American mainland under attack.

While I was checking my emails the other day, I ran across one from “Wreaths Across America” about three ladies in Freeport, Maine, who remembers 9/11 every Tuesday. Tuesday is the day of the week when the attack happened in 2001.

The women came to be known as the Freeport Flag Ladies. The week after the attack, they climbed to the top of a hill in Freeport and waved the American flag in honor of all the people who died. They did this every Tuesday morning of the year, not just 9/11, up until last year when they retired.

Now the very next week, the “Wreaths Across America” organization picked up where the ladies left off, and they are waving the flag every Tuesday. The also host parades and other events, where the whole town joins in.

The point of the email was an attempt to get everybody in the country to get an American flag, stand outside and wave it for one minute tomorrow morning at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03. Those are the times the four planes hit the Two Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the one that crashed in Shankstown, Pennsylvania.

It was one of those defining moments in American history when we were challenged to examine who we are as a nation and as an individual.

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. I think it would be a great day to at least fly the American flag on your front porch or somewhere in honor of those who died.

