Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Live Cameras
Lottery
Newsfeed Now
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
MSDH issues new COVID-19 guidelines for higher risk groups
Top Stories
Vicksburg sees increase in sales tax, gaming revenue from 2020
Video
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 homicide in Jackson
JMAA Education and Training Academy returns for high school students Monday
Lanier High School receives $10K donation from a Class of 2001 graduate
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Lawmakers far from consensus on fixing Mississippi ballot initiative process
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi State Senators Jackson, Witherspoon resign
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi Supreme Court refuses to reconsider medical marijuana ruling
Video
Pearl leaders sworn-in for new terms
Gallery
Federal appeals court to review Mississippi’s felony voting ban
Video
Jackson mayor, city council members sworn-in Thursday
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
Mississippi Braves
Japan 2020
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
5K
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Parenting 101
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests & Fun
Entertainment
Search
Search
Search
Morning 'Sip
Morning ‘Sip July 9: Blue Ribbon Riding Academy in Canton
Video
Trending Stories
MSDH issues new public health guidance due to increase in COVID cases
Video
Watch Live
100 meters with the fastest high schooler in the nation, Tylertown’s Jordan Anthony
Video
Lanier High School receives $10K donation from a Class of 2001 graduate
Video
White man who attacked Black teen with bike lock at Michigan park is sentenced