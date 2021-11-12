Morning ‘Sip at Ag Museum Harvest Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week is the annual Harvest Festival at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson. Already, they have had thousands of students visit learning about life from the 1800’s and early 1900s.

The Ag Museum’s “Small Town” brings to life how most small villages in Mississippi use to be constructed, with a church, doctor’s office, general store, and school house. Their team of horses also shows off historic buggies that used to the main form of transportation. Wagon and train rides are available for $1 each.

The Harvest Festival’s last day is Saturday, November 13th, from 9 AM until 2 PM, and families are encouraged to attend! Saturday morning will also feature a similar cast iron style breakfast for you to try.

Live demonstrations at the country’s oldest operating Cotton Gin will show students and families how textiles used to be produced.

