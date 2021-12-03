Morning ‘Sip at Capital City Lights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Downtown Jackson launches the holiday season today with it’s inaugural “Capital City Lights.” Chloe Ortega and Jacob Lanier were joined by the City of Jackson and the Department of Archives and History at the Two Museums to preview all of the activities and events happening in the city. Capital City Lights will run on Friday, December 3, from 4:00 – 11:00 P.M. around the city of Jackson!

The event is a community kickoff for the holiday season in the City with Soul! The night also serves as the launch event of the city of Jackson’s year-long bicentennial celebration. A Christmas tree lighting will kickoff the evening at 4:30 P.M. with Mayor Lumumba at City Hall. Then at 5 P.M., WJTV’s Walt Grayson will read his Emmy-winning story, “Mouse before Christmas,” at the Capital City Lights stage on Capitol Street.

One of my favorite things in @VisitJacksonMS during Christmastime is the “Possum Ridge Village” model train exhibit at @MDAH_Official. 🚂 Join us on @WJTV for an awesome preview of tonight’s Capital City Lights!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/g2cWcUdXnp — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) December 3, 2021

Events include the Festival of Trees at the Westin Jackson, nutcracker performances at Thalia Mara Hall, shopping at downtown storefronts along with two outdoor markets-Magnolia Markets and JXN Flea, classic cars, emergency vehicles set up “Touch a Truck” style, live music, hot chocolate, caroling, food trucks, marching bands, holiday décor, and of course…lights!

One of the main attractions sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is the “Possum Ridge” model train Christmas village. The model train set, on display inside the second floor of the Two Mississippi Museums, has been a favorite for over four decades. Every year, a new building is added to the reconstructed Mississippi Delta town. This year, the newest edition is the Possum House Hotel.

