Morning ‘Sip at Fondren High Ball Lanes & Capri Theatre

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The newest entertainment spot in Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood is now open! After over a year of development, the Pearl Tiki Bar, High Ball Lanes Bowling Alley, and the Capri Theatre are open to customers in the Capital City. Developers Jason Watkins and David Pharr showed us around the entire entertainment complex.

Fondren is a vibrant neighborhoods in the Capital City. This new, locally owned business brings a movie theater back to the city of Jackson and opens a bowling alley, all in Jackson style and keeping the history alive. The Capri Theatre was open through 1980s, until being closed for decades. It also has the capability for live performances on a stage behind the movie screen.

