JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mudbug Festival is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

The 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which runs Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, includes a crawfish boil, live musical performances and more than 20 carnival rides. Feature events include a crawfish eating contest on Saturday, April 30, and the ‘Battle of the Crawfish’ cooking contest on Sunday, May 1, as well as musical performances featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Bobby Rush, Tip Tops, Shake the Bucket, Hannah Everhart and Sullivan’s Hollow.

Crawfish will be provided by The Back Porch and sold for $15 per plate. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area will be $5 on Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area will be $10 on Saturday, April 30. Parking is $10 per car.

Activities & Events for Friday, April 29, 2022

2:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

4:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard. Free admission.

4:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Entry will be $5.

6:00 p.m. – Shake the Bucket performance featuring Hannah Everhart

11:00 p.m. – Gates close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Activities & Events for Saturday, April 30, 2022

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

12:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard. Free admission.

2:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Entry will be $10.

4:00 p.m. – Crawfish Eating Contest will begin

5:30 p.m. – Sullivan’s Hollow performance

8:00 p.m. – Blue Oyster Cult performance

11:00 p.m. – Gates and Mudbug Music Area close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Activities & Events for Sunday, May 1, 2022

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Entry will be $5.

1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins

3:00 p.m. – Bobby Rush performance

7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes

8:00 p.m. – Gates close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To find a complete schedule of events or more information on the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, visit www.MSMudbugFestival.com.