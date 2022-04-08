PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will open their 2022 season on Friday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits. The team will celebrate the 2021 Championship over the Opening Three-Game Homestand.

Ahead of the game, the M-Braves released the design and details of the ring commemorating the club’s historic 2021 Double-A South Championship. M-Braves players and staff from the title-winning team will receive their rings during a special on-field ceremony at Trustmark Park before Friday night’s season opener.

Courtesy: M-Braves

Friday, April 8 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) | 6:35 p.m.

Championship Pint Glass Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans on Opening Night will receive a 2022 Champions Pint Glass.

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, Fireworks will light up the night sky above Trustmark Park to celebrate the return of baseball.

Fist Bump Friday: 2022 marks the return of Fist Bump Friday! Make sure to get your complimentary knuckle tap before heading to your seats.

Jackson All-Stars Dixieland Jazz Band: Early arriving fans will also enjoy music from the Jackson All-Stars Dixieland Jazz Band.

Pre-Game Championship Flag Raising/Ring Ceremony: The M-Braves will commemorate the 2021 League Championship and raise the Championship Banner in left field.

First Pitches: Up and coming Pearl boxers Chown “Chop Chop” Sims and Kashaun “Big Baby” Davis.

Saturday, April 9 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) | 6:05 p.m.

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: The Opening Weekend continues Saturday with early arriving fans getting a 2022 M-Braves Magnetic Schedule.

Post-Game Fireworks: Yep, back-to-back Fireworks to start the season! Stay after the game for another spectacular Fireworks Show.

Sunday, April 10 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) | 2:05 p.m.

Sunday Family Fun Day: Each Sunday at Trustmark Park, the M-Braves offer something for the entire family! Plus, after the game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases like the pros! Also, for just $25 per person, get a game ticket, hat, hotdog & drink voucher on Sundays at the box office.

For tickets, click here, or phone 888-BRAVES4.