RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Santé South Wine Festival is scheduled to return Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Renaissance at Colony Park in partnership with The MIND Center.

The 17th annual wine and food event will take place at the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival at Renaissance at Colony Park.

“The Santé South Wine Festival and hundreds of guests who attend help The MIND Center provide support and hope to Mississippians living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers,” said Patricia Palmer McClure, MIND Center Advisory Board member and Santé South event chair.

“We are thrilled to have Trustmark as this year’s presenting title sponsor. We are thankful for their ongoing commitment to The MIND Center’s mission to find new treatments and methods of prevention for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias,” she said.

The wine festival proceeds will support programs such as the UMMC MIND Center – Mayo Clinic Study of Aging.

General admission passes for Santé South, presented by Trustmark and produced by Ardenland, will go on sale on Friday, December 10. Tickets will cost $150 and be available at www.santesouth.org.