JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s opening weekend for the Mississippi Dixie National Rodeo, which is held annually at the Fairgrounds and Coliseum in Jackson. This year, spectators can plan for two weekends of rodeo shows and top country performances.

Voice of the Dixie National, Mike Mathis, says that the top talent in the country includes some cowboys from Mississippi and Louisiana. The Dixie National Rodeo is actually rated the best rodeo of its size east of the Mississippi River, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

In conjunction with the Rodeo this year is the first ever spring edition of the Mississippi Agriculture and Outdoor Expo, lasting all weekend long.

