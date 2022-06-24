GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Looking for a summer getaway? The Mississippi Aquarium on the Gulf Coast is filled with activities.

The aquarium is currently showing its “Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors!” dinosaur exhibit. Be sure to check out the ten life-sized dinosaurs before the exhibit closes on October 2.

Typically, when you think of penguins, you think of the ones in cold weather. However, the aquarium has an African Penguin, Pumpkin, that thrives in warm weather.

Pumpkin is a three-year-old, female African Penguin. She’s one of eleven at the aquarium. She actually lives in the aquarium’s off-site research center, where other ambassador animals also stay.

The entire colony was hatched at another zoo. They joined the aquarium about three years ago.

Pumpkin and her siblings are considered a “protected species.” Aquarium staff said this is due to overfishing, habitat loss and climate change. They said people can help prevent declining African Penguin numbers by eating sustainable seafood, recycling, avoiding plastics and supporting organizations that support the penguins.

Be sure to stop by the aquarium to enjoy a Penguin Encounter.