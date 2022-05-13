CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The “MTV Turns 40” exhibit has a special importance at the Mississippi Grammy Museum.

The exhibit is the largest and is curated by the Grammy Museum Mississippi Team. MTV CEO Bob Pittman is even from Brookhaven, Mississippi. He also attended Millsaps College.

The exhibit includes artifacts and clothing items from MTV music videos.

Peter Frampton, Maren Morris, Charlie Pride, Bobby Rush, Garth Brooks and more have hosted events and programs at the museum.

“The Willie Mitchell and Music of Royal Studios” exhibit will be open until the end of August. The MTV exhibit will remain open until the end of the year.