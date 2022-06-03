JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders General Manager and two players talked about their experiences with the team and what they hope for in the future.

The Raiders’ General Manager explained that this season has been great, so far. The team is undefeated and he’s proud of the players.

He said the response from Jackson neighbors has been good, but could be “a little bit better.” He explained that arena football is different and people have to get used to something new.

He said the atmosphere of Mississippi Raiders games is a family one with a live DJ and dance sessions. He said the Raiders bring fun, something new and something exciting.

Tickets to games can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or on the day of the game at the Box Office.

Two Mississippi Raiders players shared their experiences on the team and in Jackson.

One player said the arena lights up during games. He said kids get excited and fans love the football.

Another player said bumping into the walls during games doesn’t feel great afterward. He said during the game, adrenaline is so high that you don’t feel the impact.

Both players said they plan to make it to the championship.