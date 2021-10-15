Morning ‘Sip at the Natchez Balloon Festival

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Balloon Festival, which was established in 1986, is a weekend of hot-air balloons and live music in the city. The Morning ‘Sip team traveled to Natchez on Friday for a preview of the annual event.

The festival site is located in historic downtown Natchez in the parklike grounds of the columned mansion Rosalie.

The Natchez Balloon Festival Arts and Crafts Fair will feature a variety of handmade arts and crafts selections. Talented local and traveling artists will be displaying and selling a variety of their works. The fair is located on S. Broadway St. inside the festival gates.

The 36th annual Natchez Balloon Festival will be held:

Friday, October 15, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Festival gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the morning balloon flight is expected to be at 7:30 a.m., and the afternoon flight will be at 4:00 p.m. from the Natchez Bluff.

Click here to see available parking areas for the event.