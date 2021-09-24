Morning ‘Sip: At the Vet with Jackson State for Soul Filled Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Tigers have their home opener this weekend against the Delta State Fighting Okra. 12 News’ Jade Bulecza, Noah Newman, and Blake Levine were at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson to preview the game! It is all part of a “Soul Filled Weekend” in Jackson with activities through Sunday in the Capital City.

Thomas Hudson, Jackson State University President, says that two years ago, he would have never foreseen the changes ahead for JSU and the football program.

The Jackson State Dance Ensemble, J-Suede, joined the Morning ‘Sip for a rare live performance before sunrise. The Dance Ensemble will perform this weekend at the Vet for the Soul Filled Weekend.

Jackson State Athletic Director, Ashley Robinson, sat down with the Morning ‘Sip team at the Vet. He says that the arrival of Coach Deion Sanders one year ago has completely changed the culture of the University and it’s athletics.

One of the biggest components to game day is the sounds in the stadium. The loudest sound comes from the Sonic Boom and Director of Bands, Dr. Roderick Little, shared that their school pride is what makes them stand out in the SWAC.

The Jackson State Cheer Team is also a big part of gameday in the Vet. They performed cheers and shared how excited they are ahead of the home opener.

