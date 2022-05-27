VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of U.S. veterans.

The story begins at both the siege and campaign for Vicksburg in 1862 and 1863. Throughout those battles, soldiers were buried all around Mississippi. As the war comes to an end, the war department wanted to consolidate all those burials into one national cemetery. They started to consolidate them in Vicksburg in 1863.

There’s nearly 18,000 burials in the Vicksburg cemetery. Around 17,000 of those are Union war dead. The remaining are “unknowns.” In addition, more than 5,500 are of the U.S. colored troops, which were African American soldiers who served with distinction.

There are two types of stones at the cemetery. The upright stones with the curved tops represent the “known” burials. The square stones are the “unknown” burials.

The reason there are so many “unknowns” is because at the time, there were no recordkeeping teams. Today, burials are better recorded.

There’s more than just Civil War veterans buried at the cemetery. There are veterans from the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

About 80 volunteers will place American flags at each grave in the cemetery on for Memorial Day.