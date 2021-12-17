Morning ‘Sip at Westin Jackson Festival of Trees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the last weekend of the “Festival of Trees” at the Westin Jackson in downtown. The dozen Christmas trees lining the halls are all donations to support the First Responders of Mississippi. Clausell Elementary in Jackson is also featured with student made ornaments!

Watch Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier as they hit the ice in Downtown Jackson! Kids can enjoy the experience of skating on synthetic ice for small donation to the First Responders of Mississippi. The rink is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is the last weekend to skate, but next weekend a Christmas Day dinner will be available at Estelle Wine and Bistro inside the Westin.

If you want the 12 News morning team to visit your community, let us know! Email Jacob, Jade, and Chloe at morningsip@wjtv.com, and we might come visit you next! Stay tuned every Friday at 6:00 A.M. as we continue traveling around Central Mississippi!