Morning ‘Sip Aug 20: Healthy eating at Mama Nature’s Juice Bar

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The morning team continues to travel across Central Mississippi as they focused on healthy living and fitness for the month of August. This week, the Morning ‘Sip was in Madison County to find new healthy breakfast options to add to your diet. 12 News’ Jacob Lanier and Chloe Ortega visited Mama Nature’s Juice Bar in Ridgeland and learned more about the benefits of fresh juices and smoothies.

T’Keyah Williams, the owner of Mama Nature’s, showed how fresh fruits & vegetable ingredients make all the difference. Juicing is the best way to get high concentrate minerals and vitamins because it removes the pulp and just leaves the juice. It can take one pound of fresh ingredients to make just one cup!

Smoothies are a little thicker compared to juices, because they retain pulp from the ingredients. This means that smoothies are more filling, while still containing all of the good vitamins and minerals. In addition to smoothies and juices, overnight oats is Mama Nature’s most popular breakfast item. Cold oats left soaking overnight make for a very healthy morning meal when paired with fresh fruits and peanut butter.

