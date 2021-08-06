Morning ‘Sip Aug 6: Kayaking with Capital City Kayak Adventures

CRYSTAL LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – We are focused on health and fitness for the month of August. For this edition of Morning ‘Sip, Chloe Ortega takes us kayaking with Capital City Kayak Adventures at Crystal Lake, in between Downtown Jackson and Fondren.

Crystal Lake is an enclosed oxbow surrounded by trees, birds and wildlife. The calm waters are perfect for those new to kayaking. You can book a guided tour with Capital City Kayak Adventures’ Lead Instructor Chris Lockhart. The tour usually lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours. You also have the option of kayaking without a guide for up to 5 hours.

Rates are $30 for adults and $15 dollars for children. All rentals include a kayak, paddle, life vests, and guided instruction. Kids 9 years and older can kayak on their own boat, whereas younger kids can ride on a tandem boat with an adult.

It is highly recommended to book in advance. All you have to do is text 601-953-7615. Once you’ve secured a time slot, your guide will send you a text with the location.

For more information on Capital City Kayak Adventures, head over to: https://capitalcitykayaks.com/