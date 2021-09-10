Morning ‘Sip: Braves final homestand at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves are in the middle of their final homestand of the regular season, playing games all weekend long at Trustmark Park in Pearl. 12 News’ Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier were at the ball park previewing an exciting weekend lineup of baseball.

If the Braves win one more game, the clinch the homefield advantage for the Double-A South Championship, which will be held in two weeks. Voice of the M-Braves, Chris Harris, says this may be the best team he’s seen play at Trustmark Park. The Mississippi Braves have only won one previous championship, back in 2008.

In addition to a weekend filled with baseball at Trustmark Park, college football continues across the state. And this weekend, it’s a “Party in the ‘Sip,” with all of the major games airing at the same time on Saturday evening.

If you want the 12 News morning team to visit your community, let us know! Email Jacob, Jade, and Chloe at news@wjtv.com, and we might come visit you next! Stay tuned every Friday at 6:00 a.m. as we continue traveling around Central Mississippi!