The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the Mississippi Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds for a preview of The Mississippi AG & Outdoor Expo along with Bulls, Bands, and Barrels.

Josh Garrick (aka Porkchop) and Tricia Smith join us to talk about Bulls, Bands & Barrels, and what you can expect during the show at 7:00 pm on Saturday (8/6).

In addition to the stunning athleticism of the best bull riders and barrel racers in the world, this event will also feature the nail-biting competition of freestyle bullfighting with Ultimate Bullfighters, the industry’s leading group in bullfighting competition. This world premier bullfighting series will keep fans on the edge of their as these athletes take center stage to face their opponents in a true battle of man versus beast.

More Information about The Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo:

NEW

KIDS ZONE

Featuring:

Southern Ag Credit “Furry Farm Friends” petting zoo, where kids can get up close with a wide variety of animals from rabbits to goats and more.

Archery Exhibit with archery instruction for kids. Hosted by

Programs presented by the Mississippi Ag Museum and the Museum of Natural Sciences

Also:

Special Celebrity Meet and Greet Opportunity with Two Time PBR World Champion, Chris Shivers

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Prior to his appearance at the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels event, taking place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th at the Mississippi Coliseum, fans can meet the world-renowned 2x PBR Champion, Chris Shivers, at the Ag & Outdoor Expo for photos and autographs.

All Kids Zone activities, with the exception of 2x PBR Champion Chris Shivers, meet and greet available throughout the duration of the Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo.