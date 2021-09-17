Morning ‘Sip: First ever Lego Festival in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The state’s first LEGO festival is coming to Pearl this weekend and 12 News’ Jacob Lanier and Chloe Ortega were at the Hinds Community College Clyde Muse Center to find out more about LEGO design and speak with a professional LEGO artist!

The “LEGO BrickUniverse” features massive LEGO displays including over 40 world landmarks, original paintings built entirely from LEGO, castles, trains, and cities. Professional LEGO artists from around the country will be at the event to show off their creations and talk with young LEGO builders about their designs.

In addition to LEGO BrickUniverse in Pearl this weekend, the Jackson Science Fest continues at the four Metro museums. The festival focuses on encouraging kids and students to learn how fun and exciting STEM can be!

