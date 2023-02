The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the Marshall Arts MMA Academy in Ridgeland for self-defense and fitness tips. This show features Choreorobics at Central Mississippi Dance, A Hot Sauce Challenge, A Preview of the Midtown 5K, and more!

For more information: choreorobics.com / marshallartsmma.com / Run. – Home (midtown5k.com / pepperpalace.com