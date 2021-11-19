Morning ‘Sip in Vicksburg: Thanksgiving Recipes with Fit Chef

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Watch Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier take over the largest kitchen in Vicksburg as they learn how to make healthy recipes just in time for Thanksgiving!

Fit Chef was founded by Kevin Roberts in 2016. Having traveled the country and resided in many states such as California, Alaska and Florida, Kevin has experienced a vast variety of flavors, ingredients and diets that helped him along his journey as a professional chef for nearly 10 years.

His extensive culinary back ground and passion for fitness led to a small business that began by cooking for a small handful of clients and barely delivering 40 meals a week.

Fit Chef is located off Thalweg Drive. For more information, visit eatfitchefmeals.com.