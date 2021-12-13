Morning ‘Sip: JFD Toy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department is looking for toy donations for their seventh annual toy drive.

You can drop off donations to any of the twenty-one fire stations in Jackson. JFD firefighters will also be going to the Walmart on 2711 Greenway Drive, Jackson, MS., on the following dates; December 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 2021, between the hours of 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The toys will be distributed to families on December 22, 2021 at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy, 1240 South Gallatin Street, starting at 9:00 am.

If you need additional information, please contact Cleotha Sanders of the Jackson Fire Department, at (601)960-0893.