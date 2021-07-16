Morning ‘Sip July 16: Mississippi Watermelon Festival in Mize

MIZE, Miss. (WJTV) – The morning team continues to travel across Central Mississippi to find some of the best local spots. This week, the Morning ‘Sip was in Smith County to learn more about their world famous watermelons. 12 News’ Jacob Lanier and Chloe Ortega were the first people in town ahead of the 43rd Annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival.

Mississippi Watermelon Queen, Gillian Harrison, is the face of the famous watermelon town. She said watermelon culture is something everyone in Mize learns from an early age. Harrison will greet visitors that come from across the state and country to visit the festival.

The annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival is hosted by the Mize Volunteer Fire Department, and all proceeds from the festival go to maintaining their public services. Assistant Fire Chief Terresa Stewart said that this year they are hoping to buy new jaws of life to keep Smith County safe.

Stewart, who has run the Watermelon Festival for decades, shared her expert advice on how to pick and cut a watermelon. She said you should cut longways, then into quarters to get the classic triangle watermelon slice.

